Harrisonburg Planning Commission makes recommendations for housing development proposals

By Stephanie Penn
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 3:50 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - At Wednesday evening’s meeting, The Harrisonburg Planning Commission held three public hearings for housing development proposals.

The commission recommended approval for two, but unanimously denied the first request.

Skylar and Talli, LLC requested to rezone a 5.4 acre site at 1501 Peach Grove Avenue, which is right off of Port Republic Road, to allow for more bedrooms in the proposed six-story housing development capping at a maximum of 460 bedrooms.

According to city documents, city council approved the original rezoning for the project in 2019 despite a recommended denial from the commission.

Commissioners said Wednesday night that they are concerned about traffic and other issues.

“My concerns in 2019 remain my concerns in 2021...is that the pedestrian unfriendly nature of the parking around the entire building,” Chair Brent Finnegan said.

“I think the overarching concern that I have is the proof that we have that we do not have a need for more student housing,” Commissioner Kathy Whitten said.

The planning commission ultimately denied the request however, staff say the applicant is allowed to continue with the approved plans.

Cobbler’s Valley Development Inc. requested a rezoning and special use permit for a 3.14-acre site at 601 Pear Street to create townhomes.

Another rezoning and special use permit request came from PDY LLC for townhomes along Suter Street.

Commissioners said these proposals better align with their hopes for future housing developments in the city and unanimously approved the recommendations.

With the commissions recommendations, city council will hear all three proposals September 14th.

You can find more information each proposal here.

