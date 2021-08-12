Harrisonburg restaurant sees smaller summer turnout than previous years

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) -Many businesses were relieved to see some COVID-19 guidelines ease this spring, but one Harrisonburg restaurant owner said the reopening process was not what they were hoping for.

Sharon Wheelbarger, the owner of Jalapeño Southwest Grill, said summers are normally slower without college students, but in their seven years in the Friendly City, this summer has been one of their toughest.

“I think all of us were kind of hoping that there would just be an explosion when we were back to 100%, mandates were lifted out of the state of emergency and it just hasn’t happened the way that we really hoped it would,” Wheelbarger said.

While other restaurants may be short-staffed, Wheelbarger said they have enough staff but not enough customers.

She said things have been up and down over the last year and they are not seeing as many people for both lunch and dinner.

“When I look at our sale statistics, the graph really does go just like a needle. Up and down,” Wheelbarger said.

Wheelbarger said she thinks the current economy may be a factor and understands many may be opting to not eat out.

She said she imagines they aren’t the only ones in this boat.

Wheelbarger said she wants to thank the community for their support and said they are looking forward to the return of college students in the coming weeks.

“Thank you. It doesn’t sound like enough to say, but it means everything to us,” Wheelbarger said.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.