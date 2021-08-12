L.E.G.A.C.I Eats debuts food truck

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - An organization in central Virginia is taking its mission on the road to feed frontline workers and people struggling to put food on the table.

“It’s a great opportunity for us, not only to offer what we have first off the truck to people who want to support it, but don’t want to take away from those in need,” L.E.G.A.C.I Eats co-founder Steve Easton said.

L.E.G.A.C.I Eats debuted its new food truck at Charlottesville’s Friendship Court Thursday, August 12.

“It’s really a chef’s dream and it’s going to allow us to do a massive amount of food in a short amount of time, create a tremendous amount of revenue for ourselves, our nonprofits, those who work for us, and of course, those who have special needs that are going to be joining us,” Easton said.

The truck will be traveling throughout communities across central Virginia selling everything from hand-cut fries to smoked meats.

“We will be open to people who want food. The big difference is that all of the proceeds go to our main focus of feeding those in need, our frontline heroes,” co-founder Jocelynn Helmbrecht said.

The organization is taking bookings now if you would like the truck to visit your neighborhood. You can reach out to the organization at legacieats@gmail.com or 434-872-3977.

