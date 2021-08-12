Local landscaping business is feeling the heat from dry weather conditions

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Many farmers in the Valley have said they dry conditions have been impacting their produce and one local landscaping business is also seeing a difference in business.

Joshua Sprouse with Sprouse Lawn Care said mowing opportunities are quite literally drying up.

Sprouse said they typically mow grass once a week.

“This time of year we’re used to it being a little bit dry, but not as dry as it has been. We haven’t mowed some places going on seven weeks. Normally this time of year we are skipping a week here and there for customer’s houses and now we’re not mowing at all,” Sprouse said.

He added that new installations for shrubs and trees are nonexistent at this time because most people are watering quite a bit.

Sprouse said they have never gone this long without mowing, but mowing this dry of grass can cause damage.

He said in a normal year it is usually tough to get employees to work enough hours during the summer, but these conditions are making it even harder however they are finding ways to keep going.

“We’ve pivoted our business to do other things such as doing some fine gardening insuring that people’s flower beds stay weed-free. This morning I did a gravel install of a driveway,” Sprouse said.

Sprouse said they are in need of a slow and steady rain for a couple of days and then consistent rain after that.

