Advertisement

Local landscaping business is feeling the heat from dry weather conditions

Joshua Sprouse with Sprouse Lawn Care said they are in need of a slow and steady rain for a couple of days and then consistent rain after that.
Local landscaping business is feeling the heat from dry weather conditions
Local landscaping business is feeling the heat from dry weather conditions(WHSV)
By Stephanie Penn
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 10:36 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Many farmers in the Valley have said they dry conditions have been impacting their produce and one local landscaping business is also seeing a difference in business.

Joshua Sprouse with Sprouse Lawn Care said mowing opportunities are quite literally drying up.

Sprouse said they typically mow grass once a week.

“This time of year we’re used to it being a little bit dry, but not as dry as it has been. We haven’t mowed some places going on seven weeks. Normally this time of year we are skipping a week here and there for customer’s houses and now we’re not mowing at all,” Sprouse said.

He added that new installations for shrubs and trees are nonexistent at this time because most people are watering quite a bit.

Sprouse said they have never gone this long without mowing, but mowing this dry of grass can cause damage.

He said in a normal year it is usually tough to get employees to work enough hours during the summer, but these conditions are making it even harder however they are finding ways to keep going.

“We’ve pivoted our business to do other things such as doing some fine gardening insuring that people’s flower beds stay weed-free. This morning I did a gravel install of a driveway,” Sprouse said.

Sprouse said they are in need of a slow and steady rain for a couple of days and then consistent rain after that.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several students at Central High School were not allowed into the building Tuesday morning for...
Central High School students denied entry for refusing to wear masks
Rockingham County school board meeting 8/9/21
Rockingham County school board meeting draws large crowd
Monday night’s Rockingham County School Board meeting was moved to the Spotswood High School...
Rockingham County schools superintendent breaks down COVID policies
37-year-old Bobby Daffin is in critical condition as he battles COVID-19.
Community pulls together to support deputy in critical condition battling COVID-19
The Fairfax County Police Department is investigating after a child left in a car died on...
Child dies after being left in car in Virginia

Latest News

A list of priorities was identified by Staunton City Council during a 2-day retreat at the...
Staunton City Council identifies priorities during 2-day retreat
State of JMU: Women's Soccer (2021)
State of JMU: Women's Soccer (2021)
Storms bring much needed rain
Radar from Wednesday, August 11, 2021
Chesterfield Fire says 8-year-old Cody Slayton and 4-year-old Liam Slayton died in a house fire...
‘They were the lights of our life’: Family mourns two boys killed in Chesterfield house fire