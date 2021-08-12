Pediatrician talks vaccines, masks as students head back to class

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Earlier this month the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended that students over the age of 12 wear masks indoors regardless of vaccination status.

That recommendation sparked conversations around the commonwealth and country regarding how school districts would follow the guidance.

Trials and studies continue for available COVID-19 vaccines, as drugmakers work to make their vaccines accessible for children under the age of 12.

“Dosage, the efficacy and just like the other making sure it is safe,” said Dr. Percita Ellis. ”That’s why with all of them they want to make sure that they have the right dosage and risks are down.”

Dr. Ellis is a member of the Virginia chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics. She says for those parents or families that are concerned about their child wearing a mask all day, there are some practices that can be done at home.

“Start by at home, for instance having everyone mask for an hour and then everyone mask for two hours and then they realize, okay it is no big deal,” Dr. Ellis explained. “They mask and they say okay, well it is not a problem, you can breathe, you can hear me, I can hear you.”

New state law requires all districts in Virginia to adhere to CDC recommendations.

“The idea is let’s get back to school five days a week in person, they will also be able to do the extracurricular activities,” Dr. Ellis added.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.