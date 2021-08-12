Relief from the heat on the way

**We will see a very hot stretch across the area this week with daily high temperatures well into the 90s each day. Take precaution if you plan to spend prolonged periods of time outside. Take frequent breaks and drink plenty of water. Humidity levels will be rising all week, so it will feel more uncomfortable as the week goes along. We will have daily storms around, but they will be hot and miss in nature and slow-moving. This can lead to heavy rain in a small area in a short amount of time. Because the ground is so dry, that can also lead to more runoff instead of the ground soaking it up. This can lead to localized flooding. While not every storm will turn severe, any storm would have the potential with high winds and hail.

THURSDAY: VERY hot and humid today with only a few passing clouds in the afternoon. Highs in the low to mid 90s with a few spots pushing the upper 90s. This will likely be our hottest day of the year with a heat index over 100 during the afternoon. Heat exhaustion and heat stress is a bigger concern today, so drink lots of water and take very frequent breaks in air-conditioned locations if at all possible. A very isolated pop-up storm or two for the afternoon, especially in southern viewing areas, but most just staying dry and hot. Very limited storm coverage today so not expecting much relief from the heat. However, any storm that does for can become strong to severe with very heavy rainfall. Warm and muggy for the evening with temperatures in the 80s.

We are watching the development of a cluster of storms in West Virginia for later in the evening. If this develops it would be moving toward the area and could bring in another round of showers and a few storms later this evening.

Some high clouds in the overnight hours with low temperatures in the mid 60s for our West Virginia locations. Upper 60s to lower 70s for the Valley.

FRIDAY: Quite humid to begin the day. Temperatures in the morning will quickly rise into the 80s with sunshine. By the afternoon, most areas will be well into the low to mid 90s with more clouds. Scattered showers and storms for the afternoon. Again any can become strong to severe. We may have another round in the evening which will depend on thunderstorm activity to our northwest. Should there be a cluster of storms over the Ohio Valley, that can move into our region for Friday evening. At this point it looks like if we were to see any storms from this, it would be late evening or even overnight. Overnight lows warm once again in the upper 60s to low 70s.

SATURDAY: A warm and muggy start with temperatures quickly rising into the 70s with sunshine early. Not ruling out a shower in the morning but most of the activity will hold off until the afternoon, after noon. We have our next front approaching today will will bring in more cloud cover. Still a very warm day today with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Widespread scattered showers and storms for the afternoon and evening. This is going to bring some good coverage of rain across the area and for many will be on and off for the day. Any storm may be strong to severe but that also depends on how much sunshine we see. The more sunshine, the better chance of strong storms. At this point we don’t expect enough sunshine for widespread severe activity but an isolated strong to severe storm possible with damaging winds and hail.

Right now it looks like the front will continue to slide through the area and move south of our region. If the front does end up stalling over the area this means more rain for the weekend.

Scattered on and off showers into the evening hours. Overnight, generally cloudy with lows in the mid to upper 60s.

*The forecast beyond Saturday is highly dependent on the interaction between the front and Tropical Storm Fred as it approaches from the south. Should the tropical system slow down from what is currently forecasted, then there is a high likelihood that we skip out on seeing much moisture into next week. This is also true if the forecasted track shifts further to the east. There is the potential for beneficial rain next week, but tropical systems are extremely difficult to forecast, so check back often for the latest updates on the track of this system!

SUNDAY: More comfortable for today behind a front. Temperatures starting in the 70s for the morning. Partly to mostly cloudy for today and highs only reaching the upper 70s to near 80. A pleasant day. Clouds will stick around for the night, keeping temperatures a bit elevated, as lows will only reach the low to mid 60s. However, it will feel more comfortable than the past week.

MONDAY: A mild start to the work week with temperatures in the 60s early. Mostly cloudy for the day and feeling quite comfortable. Highs only in the mid to upper 70s. Cloud cover likely sticking around overnight with the front still nearby, keeping temperatures in the low to mid 60s overnight, but feeling pleasant.

TUESDAY: Pleasant to start the day with temperatures eventually rising in the 70s. Generally cloudy once again today, keeping temperatures lower. Highs in the upper 70s to low 80s, so another comfortable day. Overnight, mostly cloudy and mild with lows in the low to mid 60s.\

WEDNESDAY: Another comfortable morning with temperatures slowly rising thanks to cloud cover. A few peeks of sunshine today, but generally staying mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.

