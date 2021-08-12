Advertisement

RHSPCA participates in “Empty the Shelters” event

Animal intakes are up 6-13% for cats and dogs, leading to kennel overcrowding and longer stays...
By Caitlin Piemme
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 3:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Shelters across the country are reporting a 30-50% drop in adoptions this summer, but animal intakes are up 6-13% for cats and dogs, leading to kennel overcrowding and longer stays for pets.

To provide support and relief to shelters in need, BISSELL Pet Foundation will host an emergency “Empty the Shelters” event next week from Aug. 16 – 22, including Rockingham-Harrisonburg SPCA.

BISSELL Pet Foundation will sponsor reduced adoption fees for $25 or less for large dogs (40 lbs. or more), adult cats (six months or older) and senior dogs (seven years or older). This emergency event will be hosted in more than 80 shelters in 27 states.

“Our nation’s animal shelters are struggling in the face of overcrowding, which makes BISSELL Pet Foundation’s ‘Empty the Shelters’ events an even more critical tool to ensure our shelter partners can find loving families for the pets who so often get overlooked,” said Cathy Bissell, Founder of BISSELL Pet Foundation. “Shelters are being faced with tough decisions, such as euthanizing healthy, wonderful pets. We hope this event and the facilitated animal transports can provide some much-needed relief for shelters in dire need of support.”

Participating shelters with successful adoption events will receive grants for each pet they transport into their shelter and place into the “Empty the Shelters” adoption event.

For more information or for an interactive map of shelters, click here.

