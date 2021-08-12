Advertisement

Shenandoah Co. Sheriff’s Office addresses catalytic converter thefts

By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 2:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SHENANDOAH CO., Va. (WHSV) - The Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office have recently had multiple reports of catalytic converters being cut and stolen from the bottom of vehicles in the area, and took to Facebook Thursday to inform the public on how to avoid this.

The sheriff’s office says the most recent incidents have occurred near the park and ride at exit 291 of I81, in Toms Brook, as well as in Woodstock.

In order to help avoid this, county officials encourage people to park in well-lit areas and close to building entrances. If you have a garage at your residence, park your car inside and keep the garage door shut.

Officials also ask you make sure that home security cameras are functioning and facing in the direction of where your vehicle is parked.

If your catalytic converter has been stolen, contact the Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office at 540-459-6100.

The sheriff’s office asks anyone to report any suspicious activity, and thanks the community for their continued support.

