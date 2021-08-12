Advertisement

Staunton City Council identifies priorities during 2-day retreat

A list of priorities was identified by Staunton City Council during a 2-day retreat at the...
A list of priorities was identified by Staunton City Council during a 2-day retreat at the Frontier Culture Museum in Staunton.(WVIR)
By Tara Todd
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 10:37 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STAUNTON, Va. (WVIR) - Staunton City Council wrapped up its 2-day retreat at the Frontier Culture Museum on Wednesday.

Facilitators helped the council identify its biggest priorities and talk through some things.

The retreat is offering members, who at times have struggled to work together, a fresh start with a renewed focus on doing the business of the city. That business comes in the form of five priorities facilitators referred to as “Big Rocks”.

The first, is infrastructure, specifically stormwater management. Second, economic development incentives, and reviewing corridor overlay policies. Third, a possible area plan for Staunton’s West End. Fourth, looking into citywide facility needs for schools, Public Works, Police, and Fire Departments. Finally, responsive and effective government.

“Hopefully we’re gonna get to where we’re all on the same page and can communicate and not be such a fractioned council,” Councilman Terry Holmes said.

“It’s a work in progress but I feel like that this is a good step forward that we’re moving in the right direction,” Councilwoman Amy Darby stated.

One of the meeting’s facilitators says it’s not the goal for the council to agree, but that the process is fair.

Not all council members are confident they can work together, but the majority say they want to move forward.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several students at Central High School were not allowed into the building Tuesday morning for...
Central High School students denied entry for refusing to wear masks
Rockingham County school board meeting 8/9/21
Rockingham County school board meeting draws large crowd
Monday night’s Rockingham County School Board meeting was moved to the Spotswood High School...
Rockingham County schools superintendent breaks down COVID policies
37-year-old Bobby Daffin is in critical condition as he battles COVID-19.
Community pulls together to support deputy in critical condition battling COVID-19
The Fairfax County Police Department is investigating after a child left in a car died on...
Child dies after being left in car in Virginia

Latest News

Local landscaping business is feeling the heat from dry weather conditions
Local landscaping business is feeling the heat from dry weather conditions
State of JMU: Women's Soccer (2021)
State of JMU: Women's Soccer (2021)
Storms bring much needed rain
Radar from Wednesday, August 11, 2021
Chesterfield Fire says 8-year-old Cody Slayton and 4-year-old Liam Slayton died in a house fire...
‘They were the lights of our life’: Family mourns two boys killed in Chesterfield house fire