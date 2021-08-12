Advertisement

Stewart returning to JMU baseball for 2022 season

Nick Stewart is returning to JMU for one more season.
Nick Stewart is returning to JMU for one more season.(WHSV)
By TJ Eck
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 3:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Nick Stewart is returning to JMU for one more season.

The right-handed pitcher is taking advantage of the extra year of eligibility granted to athletes as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. He plans to pitch again for the JMU baseball team in 2022. He announced his return with a post on Twitter Thursday morning and confirmed his decision to WHSV.

Stewart was expected to be one of the best pitchers on the James Madison baseball team during the 2021 season. However, he struggled mightily by posting a 12.91 ERA and throwing just 15.1 innings across nine appearances (six starts).

Prior to Stewart’s struggles in 2021, he had been ace for the Dukes. As a freshman in 2018, he threw 63 innings, struck out 67 batters, and logged a 2.86 ERA while limiting opponents to a .198 batting average. As a sophomore in 2019, he lowered his ERA to 2.74 and threw 72.1 innings while racking up 61 strikeouts. In 2020, Stewart posted a 5.95 ERA but only threw 19.2 innings as a result of the season getting shut down early due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Weapons and drugs seized in drug bust.
Narcotics investigation results in drug and firearms charges for 3 valley men
The flyer was found inside a plastic bag with bird seed inside.
Augusta County resident finds ‘KKK’ flyer in front yard
The governor’s office says these out of line school divisions will get additional clarification...
Governor Northam says school divisions bucking mask guidelines must comply
Several students at Central High School were not allowed into the building Tuesday morning for...
Central High School students denied entry for refusing to wear masks
Chesterfield Fire says 8-year-old Cody Slayton and 4-year-old Liam Slayton died in a house fire...
‘They were the lights of our life’: Family mourns two boys killed in Chesterfield house fire

Latest News

Riverheads picked to win Shenandoah District
Riverheads picked to win Shenandoah District
20-Yard Dash: Waynesboro (2021)
20-Yard Dash: Waynesboro (2021)
State of JMU: Women's Soccer (2021)
State of JMU: Women's Soccer (2021)
Our 20-Yard Dash series takes a look at Waynesboro.
20-Yard Dash: Waynesboro