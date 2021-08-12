Stewart returning to JMU baseball for 2022 season

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Nick Stewart is returning to JMU for one more season.

The right-handed pitcher is taking advantage of the extra year of eligibility granted to athletes as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. He plans to pitch again for the JMU baseball team in 2022. He announced his return with a post on Twitter Thursday morning and confirmed his decision to WHSV.

Let’s run it back @JMUBaseball. Minor setback for a major comeback🍽 Back and better than ever! #GoDukes pic.twitter.com/XXNr5K1moz — Nick Stewart (@Nick_Stewart24) August 12, 2021

Stewart was expected to be one of the best pitchers on the James Madison baseball team during the 2021 season. However, he struggled mightily by posting a 12.91 ERA and throwing just 15.1 innings across nine appearances (six starts).

Prior to Stewart’s struggles in 2021, he had been ace for the Dukes. As a freshman in 2018, he threw 63 innings, struck out 67 batters, and logged a 2.86 ERA while limiting opponents to a .198 batting average. As a sophomore in 2019, he lowered his ERA to 2.74 and threw 72.1 innings while racking up 61 strikeouts. In 2020, Stewart posted a 5.95 ERA but only threw 19.2 innings as a result of the season getting shut down early due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

