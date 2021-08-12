Stewart returning to JMU baseball for 2022 season
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Nick Stewart is returning to JMU for one more season.
The right-handed pitcher is taking advantage of the extra year of eligibility granted to athletes as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. He plans to pitch again for the JMU baseball team in 2022. He announced his return with a post on Twitter Thursday morning and confirmed his decision to WHSV.
Stewart was expected to be one of the best pitchers on the James Madison baseball team during the 2021 season. However, he struggled mightily by posting a 12.91 ERA and throwing just 15.1 innings across nine appearances (six starts).
Prior to Stewart’s struggles in 2021, he had been ace for the Dukes. As a freshman in 2018, he threw 63 innings, struck out 67 batters, and logged a 2.86 ERA while limiting opponents to a .198 batting average. As a sophomore in 2019, he lowered his ERA to 2.74 and threw 72.1 innings while racking up 61 strikeouts. In 2020, Stewart posted a 5.95 ERA but only threw 19.2 innings as a result of the season getting shut down early due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.