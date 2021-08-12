Advertisement

UVA Associate Dean of Admissions Lalonde takes to TikTok

The UVA Rotunda (FILE)
The UVA Rotunda (FILE)(WVIR)
By Andrew Webb
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 3:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - You might stumble across college application do’s and don’ts on a popular social media app.

University of Virginia Associate Dean of Admissions Jeannine Lalonde has taken to TikTok to share some insight on what sticks out on a college application, specifically at UVA.

Her videos’ comment sections are consistently flooded with questions regarding the application process.

“Admission people believe that we should go where the students are, and years ago that meant blogging and tweeting,” Lalonde said. “Slowly that evolved to being on Instagram, and now that means being on TikTok, as well.”

You can follow her on TikTok at @uvadeanj.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Weapons and drugs seized in drug bust.
Narcotics investigation results in drug and firearms charges for 3 valley men
The flyer was found inside a plastic bag with bird seed inside.
Augusta County resident finds ‘KKK’ flyer in front yard
The governor’s office says these out of line school divisions will get additional clarification...
Governor Northam says school divisions bucking mask guidelines must comply
Several students at Central High School were not allowed into the building Tuesday morning for...
Central High School students denied entry for refusing to wear masks
Chesterfield Fire says 8-year-old Cody Slayton and 4-year-old Liam Slayton died in a house fire...
‘They were the lights of our life’: Family mourns two boys killed in Chesterfield house fire

Latest News

EMU Grad Helps Paralympians
EMU Graduate Helps Paralympians From Liberia
Jeff Johnston helps sort plastics on Thursday, August 12 at 11 a.m. at Staunton's Recycling...
Staunton’s drop-off recycling program exceeds expectations
What are the worst heatwaves that have hit our area?
The area’s worst heatwaves in recorded history
Animal intakes are up 6-13% for cats and dogs, leading to kennel overcrowding and longer stays...
RHSPCA participates in “Empty the Shelters” event