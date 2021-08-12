UVA Associate Dean of Admissions Lalonde takes to TikTok

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - You might stumble across college application do’s and don’ts on a popular social media app.

University of Virginia Associate Dean of Admissions Jeannine Lalonde has taken to TikTok to share some insight on what sticks out on a college application, specifically at UVA.

Her videos’ comment sections are consistently flooded with questions regarding the application process.

“Admission people believe that we should go where the students are, and years ago that meant blogging and tweeting,” Lalonde said. “Slowly that evolved to being on Instagram, and now that means being on TikTok, as well.”

You can follow her on TikTok at @uvadeanj.

