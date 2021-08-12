Wilson Memorial High School traffic overwhelms drivers

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Back-to-school traffic is expected at this time of year, but some are saying it’s worse than usual, especially at places like Wilson Memorial High School.

Bobby Small says, in his eight years of driving buses, this is the worst he’s seen it. “It’s a real mess down here,” Small said.

He says because of the backup, his bus has been late to school every day. “The first bell is 8:05 and I get to school at 8:25,” Small said.

Lieutenant Leslie Snyder with the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office says traffic during the first week of school can be surprising.

“Parents, the first day of school, they want to take their kids to school. They want to take pictures, they want to be there with them on the first day,” Snyder said.

Snyder says it will get better with time. “That first day jitter gets over and done with, then they put them on the bus and send them as normal,” she said.

Snyder says the sheriff’s office has paid extra attention to Wilson Memorial schools because of Route 250. The route is very busy and is home to a large number of wrecks every year.

“We have had extra deputies there for this week in particularly for extra traffic control in case of the congestion,” she said.

Small and others are left waiting for the traffic to settle.

“Everybody on Facebook is so frustrated. I don’t know what to tell them,” said Small.

