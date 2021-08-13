HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Our 20-Yard Dash series takes a look at Buffalo Gap.

The Bison have quietly been one of the most consistent teams in the Shenandoah Valley over the last few seasons. Buffalo Gap has finished over .500 or just one game below the mark in every season since 2014. During the 2021 VHSL spring season, the Bison posted a 3-3 overall record in the regular season before falling to Stuarts Draft in the first round of the Region 2B playoffs.

As Buffalo Gap prepares for the upcoming fall campaign, the Bison will look to their experienced skill position players to lead the way.

“We graduated a lot from the line so we have several guys that are going to be new there,” said head coach Brad Wygant. “The leadership from the backfield, and honestly that carries over to the defense as well, the defensive backfield and the skill positions there as well. Just a lot of guys that understand our scheme, understand what we are trying to do.”

The Bison were picked to finish fourth in the WHSV Shenandoah District Football Preseason Poll. However, when it comes to postseason play Buffalo Gap will face a new challenge this fall by moving down to Class 1. Local rival Riverheads, winner of five consecutive VHSL Class 1 state championships, is the only other local team competing in the VHSL’s lowest classification.

“I think we can go pretty far in the playoffs,” said senior running back/safety Bryce Hildebrand. “There’s some good competition down there, just see what we can do.”

20-Yard Dash: Buffalo Gap

2021 Spring Record: 3-4 Overall (Lost in first round of Region 2B playoffs)

Head Coach: Brad Wygant

Player to Watch: Chad Cline (OL/DL)

2021 Fall Schedule

8/27 - at James River

9/3 - vs. Luray

9/17 - vs. East Rockingham

9/24 - at Bath County

10/1 - at Waynesboro*

10/8 - vs. Riverheads*

10/15 - vs. Stuarts Draft*

10/22 - vs. Staunton*

10/29 - at Wilson Memorial*

11/5 - at Fort Defiance*

*denotes Shenandoah District game

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.