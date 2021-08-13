HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Our 20-Yard Dash series takes a look at Riverheads.

The Gladiators are back on the practice field after winning their fifth straight VHSL Class 1 state championship earlier this spring. Riverheads is unbeaten over the last two seasons and hasn’t lost a game since September 2018 (at East Rockingham).

Despite that success, there’s no rebuild expected this fall. Head coach Robert Casto says the Gladiators return talent all over the field.

“I think we’ve got a lot of athletes coming back, especially at the skill positions,” said Casto. “A quarterback and two fullbacks and a couple good running backs. We’ve got some depth in the skill area. We got our No. 1 (wide) receiver back from last year and we’ve got some good veteran offensive lineman. We’ve got an all-state center back and a starting guard.”

Riverheads is again expected to compete for the Class 1 state championship this fall but the regular-season schedule won’t be easy. The Gladiators are scheduled to play rival Stuarts Draft twice and pay a visit to the VHSL Class 3 powerhouse Lord Botetourt on September 10.

20-Yard Dash: Riverheads

2021 Spring Record: 10-0 Overall (VHSL Class 1 State Champion)

Head Coach: Robert Casto

Player to Watch: Entire offensive backfield

2021 Fall Schedule

8/27 - vs. Waynesboro*

9/3 - vs. Parry McCluer

9/10 - at Lord Botetourt

9/17 - at Stuarts Draft

9/24 - at Tazewell

10/8 - at Buffalo Gap*

10/15 - at Wilson Memorial*

10/22 - vs. Fort Defiance*

10/29 - vs. Staunton*

11/5 - vs. Stuarts Draft*

*denotes Shenandoah District game

