ACPS requiring all employees to be fully vaccinated or be tested weekly

By Elizabeth Holmes
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 3:15 PM EDT
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle County Public Schools is now requiring all of its employees to get vaccinated or submit to weekly COVID-19 testing.

The new requirement will go into effect September 15.

This comes as parents expressed concerns about their children being safe as they return to school.

Albemarle County is now categorized by the CDC as an area with substantial transmission.

“We think it’s just an additional layer of prevention as we get ready to welcome 13,000 children to the schools for the first time for more than a year on August 23rd,” ACPS Spokesperson Phil Giaramita said.

This now aligns with the county’s requirement for all local government workers to get vaccinated or be tested frequently.

