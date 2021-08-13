Community sounds disapproval at Shenandoah and Page counties school board over mask mandates

SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Virginia Governor Ralph Northam announced Thursday that universal masking is required in K-12 schools due to a new public health emergency order.

There was a large community presence at Shenandoah County’s School Board meeting Thursday evening as many community members wanted to make their voices heard.

Before the public commenting period, board chair Cynthia Walsh said that Governor Northam’s order takes the decision out of their hands.

Walsh said about 45 people were signed up to speak in the public comment period and the board heard from people of all ages, many disapproving of the order.

Some expressed their concerns over wearing masks and others said they feel this is governmental overreach.

This week students in Shenandoah County have been protesting outside of their school and many attended Thursday’s meeting to say they would like the option to not wear a mask.

“As much as you guys want to keep us safe you guys are also hurting us. What about the kids with asthma or the kids with sensory issues? I understand wanting to stop the spread, but we are not asking for something so big. We are asking for options. An option to have a choice,” one high school student said Thursday night.

Sabrina Schneibel is a mother of five students in the county. She said they are looking for accommodations for the students who have conditions that don’t necessarily meet a medical exemption but are still a reason they wish to not wear a mask.

If they are not given them, she said they are looking into homeschooling options.

“We are trying to figure out if we can do groups of homeschools that way they are still together, they are still connected with each other, they can still depend and count and lean on each other and that way they are not isolated from the world,” Schneibel said.

At Page County’s school board meeting there was a lot of frustration from board members and the public over these guidelines from Richmond.

The state says there are mask exemptions like while students are eating, drinking, and in gym class or recess, but councilmember Tommy Lansberry said if masks come off in those scenarios, why not during the entire school day?

Superintendent Antonia Fox said there will be mitigation strategies in place during those times and with these masks guidelines, it means if a student tests positive other classmates will not need to quarantine.

“So that’s a plus because it now means kids are going to stay in school. They’re not going to be out on quarantine,” Fox said.

Page County students head back to class on August 23 and will have early dismissals their first week.

Fox stressed to students, teachers, and staff that you are not feeling well, whether you have coronavirus symptoms or not, stay home from school.

