Extra $300, other pandemic-era unemployment benefits slated to end in September

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Unemployment benefits funded through federal COVID-19 funds will end Sept. 4, according to the Virginia Unemployment Commission.

The VEC says it has already started notifying customers about the end to the federal programs, which were funded through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security, or CARES, Act of 2020. Benefits were later extended through the Continued Assistance Act of 2021 and the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021.

The following programs will be ending:

Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation: Provides an extra $300 each week for anyone eligible for at least $1 of an underlying unemployment compensation program.

Pandemic Unemployment Assistance: Provides benefits for those who are unemployed as a direct result of COVID-19 and not eligible for regular unemployment compensation or other programs. This includes those who are self-employed or are gig workers.

Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation: Extends benefits after a claimant has exhausted regular unemployment insurance benefits.

Mixed Earner Unemployment Compensation: Provides an extra $100 each week for those who have at least $5,000 in self-employment income in the most recent taxable year, prior to their application for regular unemployment compensation.

Since the pandemic began, the VEC said it has issued more than $14 billion in benefits.

The commission will continue to process and pay benefits to eligible people for weeks on or before Sept. 4.

If a claimant is entitled to benefits and the claim is valid after Sept. 4 through a later determination or appeal, the claimant will be paid those funds even after the federal programs have ended.

More information on job openings and services for those looking for a job can be found at this link.

