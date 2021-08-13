FDA authorizes Covid-19 booster vaccine for medically vulnerable people

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The United States Food and Drug Administration has authorized COVID-19 booster shots for some immunocompromised people, like transplant recipients and other medically vulnerable groups.

Friday, August 13, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention unanimously approved the booster for emergency use.

Blue Ridge Community College Nursing Program Director Kelly Stephenson says the extra dose will help produce antibodies, just like the first two doses. For immunocompromised people, immunity to the virus will start to wane more quickly.

Antibodies help fight off viruses, and when those start to disappear, they’ll need to be built back up.

“When you receive a vaccine, your body produces antibodies to help fight off diseases and infections when you’re exposed to them,” said Stephenson. “In immunocompromised individuals, the amount of antibodies produced is less due to their weakened immune system.”

Director of the Central Shenandoah Health District, Dr. Laura Kornegay, says not many people are included in that immunocompromised category.

“Probably about 3 percent or so of our population, for one reason or another, have weakened immune systems,” said Kornegay.

She says if you don’t know if you should get a booster, talk to your doctor.

“That would be something a primary care provider could talk with patients about. The patients themselves are probably aware of their own status,” Kornegay said.

Right now, Stephenson says the general population of those who are fully vaccinated is fine because their antibodies are still around.

“For your healthy population, if their immune system responded appropriately from the first and second vaccine, then there is no need for that booster vaccine right now,” Stephenson said.

She says most people will not need to worry about boosters for a few months.

“I think that it would at least be until December before we are getting data gathered from what type of immunity the general public still has from those initial doses,” Stephenson said.

