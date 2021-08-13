Grant County man admits to firearms charge

ELKINS, W.Va. (WHSV) - Bryan Edward Summerton, of Petersburg, West Virginia, has admitted to a firearms charge, Acting U.S. Attorney Randolph J. Bernard announced.

The 35-year-old pleaded guilty Friday to one count of “Possession of a Firearm in Furtherance of a Drug Crime.” Summerton admitted to having a 9mm pistol during drug trafficking in April 2020 in Grant County, according to a press release.

Summerton faces at least five years and up to life incarceration and a fine of up to $5,000,000. Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the actual sentence imposed will be based upon the seriousness of the offenses and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendant.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Stephen D. Warner is prosecuting the case on behalf of the government. The Potomac Highlands Drug Task Force, a HIDTA-funded initiative; the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms & Explosives; and the Grant County Sheriff’s Office investigated.

The Task Force consists of members from the Drug Enforcement Administration, West Virginia State Police, the FBI, the Mineral County Sheriff’s Office, the Hampshire County Sheriff’s Office, the Hardy County Sheriff’s Office, the Grant County Sheriff’s Office, and the Keyser Police Department.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Michael John Aloi presided. Read the original case press release here.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.