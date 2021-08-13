Harrisonburg encourages residents to conserve water

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Harrisonburg is encouraging residents to be mindful of their water usage during the ongoing drought. It has not yet reached the point of mandatory conservation efforts, but the city says they are monitoring the situation.

The city has a strategic plan in place to ramp up conservation efforts if the drought worsens, but for they are asking residents to take some simple steps to limit their usage.

The city asks residents to do things like turning off the water while brushing their teeth, only operating dish and clothes washers when they have a full load and catching excess water for later use.

A drought plan with three different severity levels is on the city’s public utilities website and will be put in place if things become more severe. The city says they are also storing water to prevent things from getting to that point.

“We’re doing everything we can to refill our coffers and make sure that we have water stand by as needed if we see an increase in need or if we see lower water levels moving forward so we’re always working to make sure that we have extra water on standby,” said Mike Parks, director of communications for the city.

Parks adds that the city is always trying to be water efficient in any way they can.

“Be it with the types of plants that we place around town with our pollinator gardens, to some of the classes that we offer such as the rain barrel workshop that’s coming up that can help teach our residents different ways that they can conserve water at home,” he said.

The rain barrel workshop will take place September 2. Anyone interested can learn more here.

