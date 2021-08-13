Advertisement

King and Queen County church suffers ‘total loss’ from overnight fire

A total of 40 personnel responded to the fire at Lower King and Queen Baptist Church located on...
A total of 40 personnel responded to the fire at Lower King and Queen Baptist Church located on 204 Timber Branch Road in Dragonsville.(NBC12)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 7:40 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KING AND QUEEN COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - A church in King and Queen County suffered a total loss after a fire overnight.

A total of 40 personnel responded to the fire at Lower King and Queen Baptist Church located on 204 Timber Branch Road in Dragonsville.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Gov. Northam announces universal mask mandate for K-12 schools
Weapons and drugs seized in drug bust.
Narcotics investigation results in drug and firearms charges for 3 valley men
Wilson Memorial High School is the center of much of the back-to-school traffic.
Wilson Memorial High School traffic overwhelms drivers
Body found inside vehicle, police asking for information
The flyer was found inside a plastic bag with bird seed inside.
Augusta County resident finds ‘KKK’ flyer in front yard

Latest News

Richmond Police plan to place the devices in several areas, including Southwood, Shockoe Bottom...
RRHA moves forward with license plate reader program
VSP investigates fatal crash in Warren County
How local hospitals are dealing with nationwide nurse shortage.
How local hospitals are dealing with nationwide nurse shortage
(from left to right) Jarohn Parham and Darryl Vaughn have both been charged with use of a...
Suspects in custody after reported robbery in Augusta County
A woman’s body was found inside a vehicle parked in the 500 block of 10 1/2 Alley Wednesday,...
Woman’s body found inside vehicle, family asking those with answers to come forward