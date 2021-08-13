King and Queen County church suffers ‘total loss’ from overnight fire

KING AND QUEEN COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - A church in King and Queen County suffered a total loss after a fire overnight.

A total of 40 personnel responded to the fire at Lower King and Queen Baptist Church located on 204 Timber Branch Road in Dragonsville.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

