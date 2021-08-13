Lemn era begins as Bridgewater opens preseason practice

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Preseason preparations have begun for the Bridgewater College football program.

The Eagles held their first team practice ahead of the 2021 fall season Thursday morning. It marked the first practice for first-year head coach Scott Lemn.

Lemn takes over as head coach after Michael Clark retired following the ODAC spring season. He was previously an assistant coach at Bridgewater under Clark and as a player, Lemn was a standout offensive lineman at James Madison.

“We are an experienced group,” said Lemn. “Gosh, we just got done playing in the beginning of April. The sharpness is still there. Meeting with the quarterbacks today, even though it was a day one install, we were able to get through it and really dive in deep on to our installation there.”

Bridgewater is looking to bounce back after posting a 3-2 overall record during the spring campaign. The Eagles have experience returning with nine fifth-year seniors coming back for the fall to take advantage of the extra year of eligibility they were awarded by the NCAA in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’re here to pave the foundation for the new guys,” said fifth-year senior defensive lineman Malik Crowe. “We want to get back to that championship culture and the best way to do it is leading by example.”

The Eagles have talent returning on both side of the ball. Running back Demetreus Jalepes, who already has 2,043 career rushing yards, is back for a fifth season while All-American linebacker Brett Tharp leads the defense. There’s a battle underway in preseason camp to determine the starting quarterback with Kenneth McCray and Matt Lawton the front-runners, according to Lemn.

“I think we got experience and we’re still hungry and I think that’s a good mixture,” said fifth-year senior defensive back Dustin Green.

