MBU hires new women’s basketball head coach

Mary Baldwin University has a new women’s basketball head coach.
By TJ Eck
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 9:13 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Mary Baldwin University has a new women’s basketball head coach.

Meghan Austin has been hired to lead the Fighting Squirrels, the university announced Thursday afternoon. Austin joins MBU after serving as the head coach at Atlantic Shores Christian School in Virginia Beach for the last three seasons.

“I am very excited for the opportunity to be part of the Mary Baldwin University community,” Austin said in a press release. “I look forward to being part of an environment that values the student-athlete as a whole, both academically and athletically.”

Austin played college basketball at the University of North Carolina. She replaces former MBU head coach Ross James who, according to an MBU press release, spent four years with the Fighting Squirrels and helped the team to earn three-straight USA South Conference playoff berths. During those three years, MBU posted a 34-28 overall record – among the best three-year stretches in team history.

