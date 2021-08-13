Advertisement

MyPillow CEO says aggressive poke led to attack claim

Mike Lindell said he was approached by a man who wanted a photo on Wednesday night. According...
Mike Lindell said he was approached by a man who wanted a photo on Wednesday night. According to the MyPillow CEO, the man put his arm around him and “jammed” his finger to “where it was just piercing pain.”(Source: KSFY, CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 5:56 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — MyPillow chief executive Mike Lindell says he was aggressively poked by someone seeking a selfie in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, this week, which led him to say he was attacked.

Lindell, who hosted an election fraud symposium in the city this week, told the conservative talk show, FlashPoint, that he was approached by a man who wanted a photo on Wednesday night, the Sioux Falls Argus Leader reported.

Lindell says the man put his arm around him and “jammed” his finger to “where it was just piercing pain.”

The Sioux Falls Police Department says it is investigating a report of an assault at a hotel near the symposium.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Northam announces universal mask mandate for K-12 schools
Weapons and drugs seized in drug bust.
Narcotics investigation results in drug and firearms charges for 3 valley men
Wilson Memorial High School is the center of much of the back-to-school traffic.
Wilson Memorial High School traffic overwhelms drivers
Body found inside vehicle, police asking for information
The flyer was found inside a plastic bag with bird seed inside.
Augusta County resident finds ‘KKK’ flyer in front yard

Latest News

Sea Turtle Release
Sea Turtle Release
Route 11 Yard Crawl makes its return this weekend
Route 11 Yard Crawl makes its return this weekend
FILE - In this Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, file photo, fifth-grader Marcques Haley, gets his...
More US cities requiring proof of vaccination to go places
FDA authorizes Covid-19 booster vaccine for medically vulnerable people
FDA authorizes Covid-19 booster vaccine for medically vulnerable people
COVID Vaccines
Whitmer signs directive aimed at getting additional COVID-19 vaccine doses