Route 11 Yard Crawl makes its return this weekend

NEW MARKET, Va. (WHSV) - After being canceled last year due to the pandemic, the Route 11 Yard Crawl has made its return this weekend.

From lightsabers to Garfield the Cat and even straw hats, this weekend you can find just about everything on the side of the road.

“It is Super Bowl Sunday for us and it’s a great time to come out for bargains from great vendors who have been keeping their items for two years now,” Paula Branner, the owner of Shenandoah Valley Flea Market, said.

From New Market all the way up to Stephens City, it’s an annual event Shenandoah County works on to bring tourists into the Valley and at the end of summer.

“We love the economic driver that the Route 11 Yard Crawl is,” Sharon Baroncelli, with the Shenandoah County Chamber of Commerce, said. “It fills up our hotels, it fills up the campgrounds, we see folks at our restaurants and in our stores.”

With the crawl canceled last year, many businesses felt the impact. Branner who rents her parking lot out to vendors says she understood why that step was taken and hopes this year can make up for it.

“I think the county made a great call in postponing it until this year and I feel like a lot of people feel a lot safer now,” Branner said.

With the biggest deal-hunting day kicking off on Saturday, you can expect traffic on our Valley side roads this weekend. Branner says you’ll be able to shop from 7 a.m. and until you literally have to crawl.

“Bring your patients, bring your sunscreen, and bring a bag for your deals,” Branner said.

