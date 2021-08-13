Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 13,162 from last Friday

Due to the amount of vaccinations across our region, we will no longer be updating the COVID-19 hotline, and we will start doing weekly updates every Friday of our COVID-19 cases instead of daily.

As of Friday, August 13, Virginia has had 717,826 total cases of COVID-19, including confirmed lab tests and clinical diagnoses, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

The Virginia Department of Health reports a 8.5% 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters, and a 7.7% 7-day positivity rate for PCR tests.

41 additional deaths were reported this Friday, leaving the death toll at 11,599.

For a comprehensive summary of COVID-19 cases and testing in Virginia, you can visit the Virginia Department of Health’s website and view their COVID-19 dashboard.

On Sunday, April 18, vaccine eligibility expanded to all individuals in the Commonwealth age 16 and above.

On Thursday, April 22, Governor Northam announced an ease in some of the COVID-19 restrictions for social gatherings that began on Saturday, May 15:

Social gatherings: The maximum number of individuals permitted in a social gathering will increase to 100 people for indoor settings and 250 people for outdoor settings. Social gatherings are currently limited to 50 people indoors and 100 people outdoors.

Entertainment venues: Indoor entertainment and public amusement venues will be able to operate at 50 percent capacity or 1,000 people, up from 30 percent capacity or 500 people. Outdoor venues will be able to operate at 50 percent capacity — up from 30 percent — with no specific cap on the number of attendees.

Recreational sporting events: The number of spectators allowed at indoor recreational sporting events will increase from 100 to 250 spectators or 50 percent capacity, whichever is less. Outdoor recreational sporting events will increase from 500 to 1,000 people or 50 percent capacity, whichever is less.

Alcohol sales: Restaurants may return to selling alcohol after midnight, and dining room closures will no longer be required between midnight and 5:00 a.m.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced on Thursday, May 13, vaccinated individuals are no longer required to wear a mask in most circumstances. On Friday, May 14, Governor Ralph Northam announced the mask mandate in Virginia would be lifted, and capacity and social distancing restrictions will end on May 28.

Statewide case totals and testing numbers as of August 13

By August 13, the Virginia Department of Health had received reports of 552,624 confirmed cases and 165,202 probable cases of COVID-19 across the commonwealth.

Those positive test results are out of 10,973,176 total tests administered in Virginia, which included 8,193,781 PCR tests, 264,133 antibody tests and 2,515,262 antigen tests.

At this point, 32,093 Virginians have been hospitalized due to the disease caused by the virus, and at least 11,599 have died of causes related to the disease.

Where are our local cases?

Here’s a breakdown of cases for our region as of 10:30 a.m. August 13.

Central Shenandoah Health District: 29,382 total cases

• Augusta County - 6,250 (+148 cases from last Friday)

• Bath County - 278

• Buena Vista - 945 (+6 from last Friday)

• Harrisonburg - 6,650 (+61 from last Friday)

• Highland County - 121 (+2 from last Friday)

• Lexington - 1,230 (+15 from last Friday)

• Rockbridge County - 1,618 (+28 from last Friday)

• Rockingham County - 7,157 (+63 from last Friday)

• Staunton - 2,616 (+29 from last Friday)

• Waynesboro - 2,517 (+21 from last Friday)

Outbreaks: 108, with 38 in long-term care facilities, 7 in healthcare settings, 43 in congregate settings, 5 in correctional facilities, 10 in college/university settings, 3 in a child care setting and 2 in K-12 settings.

Total tests: 423,637

Lord Fairfax Health District: 22,798 total cases

• Clarke County - 1,023 (+13 from last Friday)

• Frederick County - 8,614 (+163 from last Friday)

• Page County - 2,256 (+44 from last Friday)

• Shenandoah County - 4,511 (+94 from last Friday)

• Warren County - 3,340 (+172 from last Friday)

• Winchester - 3,054 (+62 from last Friday)

Outbreaks: 124, with 50 in long-term care facilities, 11 in healthcare settings, 42 in congregate settings, 5 in correctional facilities, 5 in college/university settings, 8 in K-12 settings and 3 in child care settings.

Total tests: 296,446

COVID-19 Vaccine in Virginia

The Virginia Department of Health has launched a data dashboard showcasing the number of COVID-19 vaccines that have been distributed and administered throughout the commonwealth.

According to the data dashboard, as of August 13, 5,288,762 people have been vaccinated with at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and 4,691,440 people are fully vaccinated.

10,544,885 total vaccine doses have been distributed throughout the state.

WHSV has also started tracking the COVID-19 vaccine in Virginia and West Virginia, which you can view here.

Recovery

The Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association’s online dashboard indicates that, as of August 13, at least 58,751 COVID-19 patients have been discharged from the hospital.

Unlike the VDH data that reports cumulative hospitalizations, their data on hospitalizations reflects people currently hospitalized for COVID-19 (whether with confirmed or pending cases), and that number is 1,029.

West Virginia updates

Here at WHSV, we cover Grant County, Hardy County and Pendleton County. The below information is the most recent data from each counties’ health department. You can find West Virginia’s COVID-19 dashboard here.

There are 169,162 total cases in West Virginia as of August 6.

Grant County: 1,345 total COVID-19 cases (+14 from last Friday)

Hardy County: 1,615 total COVID-19 cases (+15 from last Friday)

Pendleton County: 729 total COVID-19 cases (+2 from last Friday)

For the latest factual information on COVID-19, you’re encouraged to check both the Virginia Department of Health and the CDC.

