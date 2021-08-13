Advertisement

VSP investigates fatal crash in Warren County

(WHSV)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 1:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WARREN COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Virginia State Police Trooper T. Moade is investigating a single-vehicle fatal crash in Warren County. The crash occurred Tuesday, August 10 at 6:45 p.m., along the 200 block of Whitney Lane.

VSP says a 2007 Polaris Ranger side-by-side was traveling on private property when it was unable to maneuver the terrain and overturned.

The driver of the Polaris, 61-year-old Jerrell S. Leadman Jr of Bentonville, suffered minor injuries in the crash and was treated on scene. VSP says Leadman was not wearing a seatbelt.

A passenger in the Polaris, a 7-year-old female, was thrown from the vehicle and died at the scene of the crash as a result of her injuries. VSP says the child was not wearing a seatbelt.

Another passenger in the Polaris, a 4-year-old male, was transported to Winchester Medical Center for treatment of minor injuries. VSP says the child was not wearing a seatbelt.

Leadman was taken into custody and charged with one misdemeanor count of driving under the influence and two felony counts of child endangerment. Leadman was transported to the RSW Regional Jail where he is being held without bond.

Additional charges are pending as the crash investigation remains ongoing.

