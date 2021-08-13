Advertisement

Woman’s body found inside vehicle, family asking those with answers to come forward

A woman’s body was found inside a vehicle parked in the 500 block of 10 1/2 Alley Wednesday,...
A woman’s body was found inside a vehicle parked in the 500 block of 10 1/2 Alley Wednesday, according to the Huntington Police Department.(Casey O'Bryan)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 12:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Police are searching for answers after a woman’s body was found in a vehicle Wednesday morning.

According to Huntington Police, the body of Melinda Stephens, 49, of Huntington was discovered inside a vehicle parked in the middle of 10 1/2 Alley along the 500 block.

Stephens’ daughter released the following statement:

“My mom, Melinda Stephens, was a beautiful sweet soul. She was more than just a mom. She was a daughter, grandmother, and friend who cared passionately for the people she loved. She deserves to be remembered by the wonderful life she lived. Our family is heartbroken by this unexpected event, and still so many questions remain unanswered. What we do know, is that someone knows something. I believe everyone has goodness in their heart and am praying that someone comes forward to help give our family some closure. She deserves that. For now we will hold tight to precious memories and pray for peace for my mom.”

Casey O'Bryan, Melinda Stephens Daughter

Huntington Police is asking anyone with information regarding the death to call the Detective Bureau at 304-696-4420 or call the HPD anonymous tip line at 304-696-4444.

Stephens’ body was sent to the state Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.

No further information has been released at this time.

