Advertisement

Boys and Girls Club ready for return to school

By Peri Sheinin
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 11:07 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - As local kids return to school in the Valley, the Boys and Girls Club of Harrisonburg and Rockingham County is ready for an action-packed fall season.

Boys and Girls Club Executive Director Sandra Quigg shared plans for a new fall program called Too Good for Drugs.

“Too Good for Drugs is all about abstaining from drugs, smoking, and vaping... and leading a healthy lifestyle,” Quigg said.

The Boys and Girls Club is an inclusive atmosphere that offers scholarships to students in need.

“Our main motto is no one is turned away because of an inability to pay,” Quigg added.

The Boys and Girls Club of Harrisonburg and Rockingham County continues to support the social and emotional development of students in the Valley and beyond.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Northam announces universal mask mandate for K-12 schools
Wilson Memorial High School is the center of much of the back-to-school traffic.
Wilson Memorial High School traffic overwhelms drivers
Weapons and drugs seized in drug bust.
Narcotics investigation results in drug and firearms charges for 3 valley men
Body found inside vehicle, police asking for information
Community members outside of the Shenandoah County school board meeting 8/12/21
Community sounds disapproval at Shenandoah and Page counties school board over mask mandates

Latest News

Overnight Forecast 8/13/2021
Boys and Girls Club ready for return to school
Harrisonburg therapist offers innovative care
Hispanic Festival returns to Harrisonburg August 14