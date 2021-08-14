Boys and Girls Club ready for return to school

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - As local kids return to school in the Valley, the Boys and Girls Club of Harrisonburg and Rockingham County is ready for an action-packed fall season.

Boys and Girls Club Executive Director Sandra Quigg shared plans for a new fall program called Too Good for Drugs.

“Too Good for Drugs is all about abstaining from drugs, smoking, and vaping... and leading a healthy lifestyle,” Quigg said.

The Boys and Girls Club is an inclusive atmosphere that offers scholarships to students in need.

“Our main motto is no one is turned away because of an inability to pay,” Quigg added.

The Boys and Girls Club of Harrisonburg and Rockingham County continues to support the social and emotional development of students in the Valley and beyond.

