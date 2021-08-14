Advertisement

Elkton designated as 50th Appalachian trail community

By Colby Johnson
Published: Aug. 14, 2021 at 7:18 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
ELKTON, Va. (WHSV) - On Saturday, the town of Elkton held a designation ceremony to celebrate the town becoming the 50th Appalachian Trail community. Other designated communities span from Georgia to Maine.

The town completed the application process to become a designated locality back in April. It was advocated for by the Potomac Appalachian Trail club, and partnered with the Appalachian Trail Conservatory for the designation ceremony.

Trail communities support the trail and its estimated 4 million annual hikers. The town said the trail is already a big draw and hopes the official designation will help bring even more hikers to the area to support local businesses.

“It’s always a huge help for our local outfitter business, Elkton Brewing Company, our restaurants, Family Dollar, any small business in our town has seen the positive effects of the hikers coming through,” said Elkton mayor Josh Gooden.

It was an eventful Saturday in Elkton as the Elkton Progressive Improvement Committee also held a beer and wine festival to raise funds for the town’s improvement projects.

