Harrisonburg Hispanic Festival aims to help community return to normalcy

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The annual Harrisonburg Hispanic Festival was back in full swing Saturday after being canceled last year due to the pandemic. The festival celebrates the city’s Latinx population and culture, but this year the event also aimed to help those affected by the pandemic.

“We wanted to have resources and things that will help us go back to normality, people are still facing difficulties, people are still looking for jobs so we have some folks up here providing jobs and then we have resources,” said Crimson Solano, executive director of COSPU.

COSPU is an area non-profit that provides resources to local Hispanic and immigrant communities, and at Saturday’s festival, they provided a chance for folks to meet with several potential employers and free resources like Blue Ridge legal services. They also provided a chance for Hispanic owned businesses to look for much needed help.

“We’re in very dire need of employees, like everyone else in the valley we’re very short-staffed. We could use two or three people right at the moment,” said Naty Rodriguez, co-owner of Rodriguez Auto Services in Harrisonburg.

Those who came to the festival were also able to get a free COVID-19 vaccine courtesy of the Virginia Department of Health.

“We’re also here with community health workers who are a part of the Latinx community and are walking around and talking with everybody about their vaccine status and if they have any questions about the vaccine,” said Laura Lee Wight, Public Health Community Coordinator for VDH in the Central Shenandoah Health district.

30 people got a shot at the event, VDH says they’ve seen an increase in vaccination rates within the Hispanic community. 65.8% of the eligible Latino population of Rockingham County has received at least one shot, while 58.8% are in Harrisonburg.

While everyone was celebrating having the festival back, COSPU also wanted recognize the many poultry plant workers in the area’s Latino community.

“All the poultry plants never stopped working and even facing the dangers of the pandemic they just never stopped, so it was really good to have an event where we can give back to them,” said Crimson Solano.

The event also included a memorial to the loved ones lost by members of the Hispanic community during the pandemic.

