Harrisonburg therapist offers innovative care

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Valley therapist Hilary Bierly has been working in the mental health field for 30 years. She had a long-time interest in EMDR and in 2017, she completed EMDR training. Now she offers EMDR to clients in Harrisonburg.

EMDR, or eye movement desensitization and reprocessing, is a comprehensive treatment approach featuring multiple phases of therapy. Psychotherapy treatment was originally designed to alleviate the distress associated with traumatic memories.

EMDR is used to treat trauma, PTSD, and other mental health conditions.

Bierly said there are many misconceptions about EMDR and the technique of reprocessing.

“The reprocessing is the memory work, the eye movements. That is actually just one phase of EMDR therapy. EMDR is much more comprehensive.” Bierly explained.

With this new method of practice, Bierly has seen drastic improvements among her client base.

“I see people change. I see people get better and transform before my eyes,” Bierly said.

Sessions with Bierly often include her special friend... a dog named Marley.

“He often sits in my lap during sessions,” Bierly added.

As we head into the fall sports season, Bierly also credits EMDR with improving athlete performance.

