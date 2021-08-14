Heat wave ends with severe weather

(WHSV) - An approaching cold front combined with plenty of heat and humidity helped create several severe thunderstorms in our area this afternoon.

Around 1:30 pm this afternoon, a line of thunderstorms had developed west of the I-81 corridor with severe weather initially starting in western Rockingham County. A line of showers and storms produced severe weather across the I-81 corridor and into eastern parts of the viewing area.

Storms! Plenty of instability today so any storm can turn strong to severe.

At least we'll get a drop in temps with the clouds and rain

Storms will be capable of damaging winds, hail and torrential rain but not everyone sees a storm and there will be good coverage today pic.twitter.com/qz1RwAGw2A — Aubrey Urbanowicz (@WHSVaubs) August 13, 2021

The storm went through a cycle where the storm rained itself out and then re-developed causing a few areas to miss out on any significant rain.

So far there have been 5 different reports of damaging winds across our area. In Rockingham County, numerous trees and powerlines were down along US 33 between Hinton and Harrisonburg. The Mount Clinton area near the intersection of Mount Clinton Pike and Muddy Creek Road also had trees down after a reported wind gust of 61 mph.

Some trees down near the intersection of Muddy Creek Road and Mt. Clinton Pike in Rockingham County from severe storms this afternoon. @WHSVnews pic.twitter.com/KjEShvmlmX — Ben Beddoes (@WHSVBen) August 13, 2021

Other places that saw damage included near Mount Solon in Augusta County where trees and powerlines were down along Moscow Loop near Route 42. The Wardensville area in Hardy County had a large tree fall down on a powerline near the intersection of Route 259 and Route 55. Another damage report coming from Harrisonburg.

These storms were very slow moving and caused flash flooding in spots. The Wardensville area had flash flooding along with areas just northeast of Waynesboro. Today proved that thunderstorms do not always break up over the mountains.

Rainfall totals as of 8 PM Friday:

Franklin - 1.62″

Waynesboro - 1.59″

Wardensville - 1.44″

Riverton - 1.37″

Cabins - 1.33″

Mount Solon - 1.14″

Elkton - 1.13″

Harrisonburg - 1.09″

West Augusta - 0.96″

Maysville - 0.91″

Churchville - 0.86″

Sugar Grove - 0.84″

Rio - 0.78″

Crimora - 0.72″

Lyndhurst - 0.70″

