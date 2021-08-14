Hispanic Festival returns to Harrisonburg August 14

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Harrisonburg’s Hispanic Festival, like many other events, was canceled last year but organizers say they are happy to be back and have a day chalked full of events.

This year, it will take place at Ralph Sampson Park Saturday, Aug. 14.

Crimson Solano is the executive director of COSPU, a regional nonprofit that works to provide resources to local Hispanic and immigrant communities, which is helping to put on the festival.

Solano said they are hoping the festival will help bring the community together.

“The festival itself is just a bridge for us, immigrants or Hispanics in the community, to show our traditions and our culture, and that’s what we’re doing. What we hope is they see us that we are not that different. We have a common denominator and that is that we want to have a wonderful, welcoming community,” Solano said.

At the festival, there will be a memorial in the morning for those who have passed due to COVID-19.

“There are so many families in the Valley that did not have the opportunity to pay respect to their loved ones,” Solano said.

There will be authentic food, live music, and a futsal tournament on the new futsal courts in the park. There will also be vaccine information and a vaccination clinic with all three vaccines available.

The festival starts at 9 a.m. and runs until 5 p.m on Saturday. The futsal tournament for kids begins at 8 a.m.

About 25 different community organizations will be in attendance and come rain or shine.

Organizers said their goal is for people to learn more about the different cultures and celebrate diversity in the community.

