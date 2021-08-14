JMU backup QB competition remains even after first scrimmage

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The James Madison football team held an intrasquad scrimmage Friday night at Bridgeforth Stadium.

The scrimmage was closed to the public but head coach Curt Cignetti did speak to the media following the practice. He says the competition for the No. 2 quarterback spot remains close between redshirt junior Patrick Bentley and redshirt freshman Kyle Adams.

“I’d say it’s pretty even right now,” said Cignetti. “They both made plays at times. There’s things they can do better. Pat probably has a little bit better grasp of the offense right now than Kyle does, which you would expect. But they both flashed. They both had their moments.”

Bentley and Adams are battling to be the backup to starter Cole Johnson, a sixth-year senior who led the Dukes to the FCS Semifinals during the spring season. Behind Bentley and Adams is true freshman quarterback Billy Atkins.

Antwane Wells Jr. was a breakout star for @JMUFootball in the spring and he's been one of the #Dukes most impressive players in fall camp.



Wells could have a future playing on Sundays and is perhaps one of the best WRs in the FCS: pic.twitter.com/ljbO3y6ZKl — TJ Eck (@TJEck_TV) August 14, 2021

Just finished up post-scrimmage interview with @JMUCurtCignetti



Media didn’t see the scrimmage but we got a breakdown from Cignetti, including his thoughts on who stood out tonight.



Report tonight on @WHSVScoreZone! pic.twitter.com/J1h7Nv44wc — TJ Eck (@TJEck_TV) August 14, 2021

"We're trying to give everybody an opportunity to show what they can do."@JMUCurtCignetti talking about @JMUFootball developing playmakers on offense during fall camp: https://t.co/Yk9cT4Gzdp pic.twitter.com/5Y0pRCd3H7 — TJ Eck (@TJEck_TV) August 14, 2021

Practice Notes - Friday, August 13

-Cignetti praised the play of redshirt freshman running back Kaelon Black. He will likely have an important role in the offense after registering 25 carries for 170 yards and a TD during the spring season.

-Defense “whooped ‘em up front” according to Cignetti. The Dukes were without a few veteran offensive players, who sat out the scrimmage as a precaution.

-Wide receiver Kyndel Dean is expected to miss significant time and potentially the entire season after suffering a knee injury, according to Cignetti

A tough injury note to add. Cignetti says WR Kyndel Dean will likely miss significant time and potentially the entire season after suffering a knee injury.



Dean has 70 catches for 922 yards and 6 TDs in his career. — TJ Eck (@TJEck_TV) August 14, 2021

-Cignetti says the Dukes are working to build continuity and depth along the offensive line

-JMU will be off over the weekend and continue fall camp next Monday (August 16)

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.