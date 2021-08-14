Advertisement

JMU backup QB competition remains even after first scrimmage

The James Madison football team held an intrasquad scrimmage Friday night at Bridgeforth Stadium.
The James Madison football team held an intrasquad scrimmage Friday night at Bridgeforth Stadium.(WHSV)
By TJ Eck
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 10:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The James Madison football team held an intrasquad scrimmage Friday night at Bridgeforth Stadium.

The scrimmage was closed to the public but head coach Curt Cignetti did speak to the media following the practice. He says the competition for the No. 2 quarterback spot remains close between redshirt junior Patrick Bentley and redshirt freshman Kyle Adams.

“I’d say it’s pretty even right now,” said Cignetti. “They both made plays at times. There’s things they can do better. Pat probably has a little bit better grasp of the offense right now than Kyle does, which you would expect. But they both flashed. They both had their moments.”

Bentley and Adams are battling to be the backup to starter Cole Johnson, a sixth-year senior who led the Dukes to the FCS Semifinals during the spring season. Behind Bentley and Adams is true freshman quarterback Billy Atkins.

Practice Notes - Friday, August 13

-Cignetti praised the play of redshirt freshman running back Kaelon Black. He will likely have an important role in the offense after registering 25 carries for 170 yards and a TD during the spring season.

-Defense “whooped ‘em up front” according to Cignetti. The Dukes were without a few veteran offensive players, who sat out the scrimmage as a precaution.

-Wide receiver Kyndel Dean is expected to miss significant time and potentially the entire season after suffering a knee injury, according to Cignetti

-Cignetti says the Dukes are working to build continuity and depth along the offensive line

-JMU will be off over the weekend and continue fall camp next Monday (August 16)

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Northam announces universal mask mandate for K-12 schools
Wilson Memorial High School is the center of much of the back-to-school traffic.
Wilson Memorial High School traffic overwhelms drivers
Weapons and drugs seized in drug bust.
Narcotics investigation results in drug and firearms charges for 3 valley men
Body found inside vehicle, police asking for information
Community members outside of the Shenandoah County school board meeting 8/12/21
Community sounds disapproval at Shenandoah and Page counties school board over mask mandates

Latest News

TJ Eck chats with Greg Madia LIVE at JMU preseason camp
TJ Eck chats with Greg Madia LIVE at JMU preseason camp
20-Yard Dash: Buffalo Gap (2021)
20-Yard Dash: Buffalo Gap (2021)
Our 20-Yard Dash series takes a look at Buffalo Gap.
20-Yard Dash: Buffalo Gap
Mary Baldwin University has a new women’s basketball head coach.
MBU hires new women’s basketball head coach