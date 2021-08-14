Advertisement

Job listings requiring COVID-19 vaccination jump 34%

Job postings that list COVID-19 vaccination as a requirement shot up 34% in the first week of...
Job postings that list COVID-19 vaccination as a requirement shot up 34% in the first week of August compared to the month before according to jobs site Indeed.com.(CNN)
By CNN
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 8:16 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - More and more businesses appear to be mandating vaccines for their employees.

Job postings that list COVID-19 vaccination as a requirement shot up 34% in the first week of August compared to the month before according to jobs site Indeed.com.

Positions posted on the site that require vaccination but may not specify COVID-19 were up 90% over the same period.

Indeed Hiring Lab published an analysis showing the biggest increases in vaccine requirements were in the areas of software development, education, and marketing.

Even with the recent increases, the number of listings requiring vaccinations still represents a small portion of jobs on the site.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Northam announces universal mask mandate for K-12 schools
Wilson Memorial High School is the center of much of the back-to-school traffic.
Wilson Memorial High School traffic overwhelms drivers
Weapons and drugs seized in drug bust.
Narcotics investigation results in drug and firearms charges for 3 valley men
Body found inside vehicle, police asking for information
Community members outside of the Shenandoah County school board meeting 8/12/21
Community sounds disapproval at Shenandoah and Page counties school board over mask mandates

Latest News

Sea Turtle Release
Sea Turtle Release
Though currently a tropical depression, Fred may be a tropical storm by the time it reaches...
Fred may regain tropical storm strength as it nears Florida
On Mount Clinton Pike near Muddy Creek Road, a 61 mph wind gust caused trees and part of a roof...
Heat wave ends with severe weather
Storms go through a re-building cycle
Why some areas missed out on rain