20-Yard Dash: Luray

The Bulldogs are coming off a building season in the VHSL. During the 2021 spring season, Luray posted a 3-3 overall record in the regular season but missed the Region 2B playoffs. However, the young players who led the team in the spring are now upperclassmen this fall.

As Luray prepares for the fall season, the Bulldogs look to capitalize on a strong defensive unit featuring physical players.

“We are going to hang our hat on defense,” said Head Coach Nolan Jeffries. “I have a lot of kids who are hungry and want to run the football. Our linebacker position is stronger than it has been in the past five or six years.”

The Bulldogs graduated star quarterback Dalton Griffith, who now plays for Frostburg State University. 2019 Bull Run District Offensive Player of the Year Austin Holloway also graduated this past spring. However, rising senior Alex Bogner spoke to the united team culture of this season’s squad.

“We all have one goal and we are all in it for one another. We are always in the weight room and this is something we want to do,” Bogner said.

2021 Spring Record: 3-3 Overall (Missed Region 2B playoffs)

Head Coach: Nolan Jeffries

Player to Watch: Braden Jenkins (RB/MLB)

2021 Fall Schedule

9/3 - at Buffalo Gap

9/17 - vs. Page County*

9/24 - vs. Skyline

10/1 - at Stuarts Draft

10/8 - vs. Central (W)*

10/15 - at East Rockingham*

10/22 - at Strausburg*

10/29 - vs. Clarke County*

11/15 - at Madison County*

*denotes Shenandoah District game

