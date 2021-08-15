Advertisement

Area restaurants still struggling with understaffing, preparing for return of college students

The Cracked Pillar Pub in downtown Bridgewater.
The Cracked Pillar Pub in downtown Bridgewater.(WHSV)
By Colby Johnson
Published: Aug. 15, 2021 at 7:15 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Restaurants across the valley continue to struggle with understaffing. Harrisonburg and Bridgewater are gearing up for the return of college students, which they hope will fill some open positions.

“On my serving schedule we are down probably about 50 percent, and I’m finding my college employees are having to work five or six days a week, sometimes double shifts on those days and that really takes a toll on them,” said Patti Landes, owner of Cracked Pillar Pub in Bridgewater.

Cracked Pillar has had to shorten their menu and make other big changes to adapt to their lack of staffing.

“I have a lovely event room upstairs, I can’t staff it so I can’t schedule events, people call every day to wanna book their parties, their rehearsal dinners, gatherings that they have and I can’t. I have to say no. I’m lucky to staff my downstairs,” said Landes.

Other restaurants, like Vinny’s Italian Grill and Pizzeria in Harrisonburg, are so understaffed they’ve had to change their schedules.

“We had to close on Mondays, sometimes we close at 8 o’clock just because we don’t have enough people,” said Hector Alexander-Medrano, part-owner of Vinny’s.

For Cracked Pillar, the next few weeks will likely be even tougher as they lose four local student employees who are going away to college.

“They’ve really been what held us together this summer and so we’re really gonna be short when they go off the schedule at the end of next week,” said Patti Landes. “And then that makes it really hard because even if I hired ten people today, to have somebody ready in week, it’s impossible.”

Vinny’s Italian Grill estimates the return of JMU students to the area will increase their businesses by around 40 percent. They hope that it will also bring the some much needed new employees.

“We actually have three JMU students that were here through summer time, so they were helping me a lot and I’m grateful,” said Hector Alexander-Medrano.

Vinny’s is offering new employees bonuses and flexible hours to attract some help. They say their biggest need is for more servers while Cracked Pillar’s biggest need is for line cooks.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Virginia Employment Commission announced federal unemployment benefits will end Sept. 4.
Extra $300, other pandemic-era unemployment benefits slated to end in September
On Mount Clinton Pike near Muddy Creek Road, a 61 mph wind gust caused trees and part of a roof...
Heat wave ends with severe weather
A woman’s body was found inside a vehicle parked in the 500 block of 10 1/2 Alley Wednesday,...
Woman’s body found inside vehicle, family asking those with answers to come forward
Harrisonburg is encouraging residents to be mindful of their water usage during the ongoing...
Harrisonburg encourages residents to conserve water
The view from Air-3 of just a small pocket of vendors on Route 11.
Route 11 Yard Crawl makes its return this weekend

Latest News

With Rockingham County and Harrisonburg City schools starting on Tuesday, Be a Blessing, a...
Be a Blessing collecting personal hygiene products to distribute to schools
A police car.
Three injured in crashes in Harrisonburg
Scattered showers and storms Sunday with temperatures in the 70s.
Ben's Overnight Forecast 8/14/2021
20-Yard Dash: Luray
20-Yard Dash: Luray