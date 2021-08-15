Be a Blessing collecting personal hygiene products to distribute to schools

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - With Rockingham County and Harrisonburg City schools starting on Tuesday, Be a Blessing, a local community service group, is collecting toiletries and personal hygiene products to distribute to school nurses for students.

Be a Blessing works on multiple projects to help people across the valley and recently completed a school supplies drive. While doing this, they noticed a need for personal hygiene products in school nurse clinics. Nurses distribute products, like deodorant, tooth paste and other basic hygiene products to students who are in need.

“One of the nurses explained to me that she likes to have things on hand because she makes care packages to send home with students on the weekend, and it just occurred to me that school nurses most likely pay for things out of their pockets and these things are not cheap,” said Emily Stemper-Layton, one of the co-founders of Be a Blessing.

The full list of items includes:

Feminine products-pads, tampons, panty liners

Shampoo

Conditioner

Soap (bar or liquid)

Deodorant (this is most needed item, both boys and girls)

Toothbrush

Toothpaste

Mouthwash

Wet wipes or hygiene wipes

Hair ties

Chapstick

You can drop items off at 355 West Water Street in Harrisonburg or get in touch with the organizers here.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.