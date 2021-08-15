Three injured in crashes in Harrisonburg

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Harrisonburg Police are investigating multiple crashes that happened Sunday along Stone Spring Rd. and Ramblewood Rd.

According to HPD, the driver of a white van was involved in two separate crashes involving other vehicles before hitting a tree.

Stone Spring Rd. between South Main St. and Manor Dr. is closed as crews conduct accident reconstruction.

Three people were taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Police tell WHSV they suspect that the driver of the van was under the influence.

