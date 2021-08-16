Advertisement

8 people shot outside NY apartment building

Police said eight people were shot outside an apartment building in Brooklyn.
Police said eight people were shot outside an apartment building in Brooklyn.(Source: News 12 Brooklyn via CNN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 11:50 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (Gray News) – Authorities said eight people were wounded in a shooting outside a New York City apartment building early Monday.

The victims – three males and five females – were part of a large group gathered outside the Eleanor Roosevelt Houses in Brooklyn just after midnight.

The victims were between the ages of 18 and 27. Police said they were taken to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

Witnesses said minors were at the scene but were not hurt.

Police said about 100 to 150 people were listening to music in the area when the shooting occurred.

There have been no arrests so far. Police said two shooters were possibly involved.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

Most Read

A police car.
7-year-old boy killed in Sunday crash
The Cracked Pillar Pub in downtown Bridgewater.
Area restaurants still struggling with understaffing, preparing for return of college students
The Virginia Employment Commission announced federal unemployment benefits will end Sept. 4.
Extra $300, other pandemic-era unemployment benefits slated to end in September
On Saturday the town of Elkton held a designation ceremony to celebrate the town becoming the...
Elkton designated as 50th Appalachian trail community
The annual Harrisonburg Hispanic Festival was back in full swing today after being canceled...
Harrisonburg Hispanic Festival aims to help community return to normalcy

Latest News

Residents in South Florida prepare for Tropical Storm Fred with sandbags. The system could make...
Haiti braces for Grace, Florida for Fred as storms brew
Republican lawmakers raise concerns with new military vaccine mandate.
Kentucky lawmakers raise concerns with military vaccine mandate
President Joe Biden speaks from the East Room of the White House in Washington, Thursday, July...
Biden to address nation on deadly chaos in Afghanistan
Mary Tuck of Rockingham has won $2 million from the Virginia Lottery after playing one of their...
Rockingham woman goes grocery shopping, ends up winning $2 million
Thousands of Afghans fearing a return to Taliban rule are trying to flee the country through...
Pentagon: US sending another battalion to Kabul to secure airport, 7 die in chaos