Bridgewater hosts ‘Bridgewater’s Best Idea’ competition

BRIDGEWATER, Va. (WHSV) - Bridgewater is hosting a competition for business owners and entrepreneurs hoping to win $250,000.

Using funds from the American Rescue Plan, town officials will select a winner to expand their business.

There will be three finalists selected who will then participate in the ARP Tank, similar to the show Shark Tank, at the Sipe Center. Applicants must have a physical location in Bridgewater or include plans for one in their proposal.

The town says the winner will be selected based on their presentation’s feasibility, readiness and how the business will help the community.

“We want to benefit Bridgewater as a whole. We want a community that the residents are really proud of and already we have so much of that with 13 parks, Sipe Center and with Generations Park with the ice skating. There is so much to draw people here,” Gwen Gottfried, economic advisor for the town, said. “We are just wanting this to also be a community where businesses are continuing to grow.”

Applications are open now until September 30 and can be submitted online. More information can be found by clicking here.

