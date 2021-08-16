Community Spotlight: Adagio House

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Adagio House has only been in the Harrisonburg community for a couple of years. As they continue to grow, so do the number of people they serve.

“As a caregiver myself, I felt frequently that there were very few places I could go that was without judgement,” said April Hepler, executive director of Adagio House. “I never want my child to feel like a burden.”

Inspired by her own experience, April Hepler and her groups of therapists thinking outside of the box, to take care of those who take care of others.

“When we have people who are caring day in and day out for someone else, if we are bringing our best to that situation, everyone does better,” said Hepler.

The nonprofit accepts insurance, offers a sliding fee scale, and a compassion fund. They are currently serving about 125 clients, by offering safe spaces for individual and family therapy.

“There are just so few spaces where caregivers and their loved ones can really feel it’s okay for us to not look like anybody else or behave like anybody else,” said Hepler.

Hepler says that’s especially important for caregivers who already feel isolated and lacking support following the pandemic.

On September 18, the Adagio House is hosting a fall picnic to raise money for their compassion fund. You can find more information at www.adagiohouse.org.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.