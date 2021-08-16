Harlem Globetrotters coming to JMU August 26

Advertisement

By Peri Sheinin
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 7:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The historic Harlem Globetrotters are coming to JMU next week. The basketball team is bringing trick shots and family fun to the James Madison University Atlantic Union Bank Center.

The Harlem Globetrotters were founded in 1926. The franchise has become a worldwide sensation with a total audience of nearly 150 million fans in 123 countries. Next Thursday, the Globetrotters take on the Washington Generals here in the Valley.

Globetrotters player Bulldog Mack shared a preview of the big game.

“A lot of laughs, some great basketball. Expect some new characters... I know fans are going to love them,” Mack said.

The Globetrotters are always evolving but the original combination of entertainment and athletic skill remains at the forefront of the show.

“We still have the original Globetrotter DNA that is embedded in our games,” Mack added.

Mack and the Globetrotters are ready to take on the Washington Generals in Harrisonburg on August 26. Tickets are still available here.

