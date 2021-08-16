Advertisement

JMU baseball player earns top pro prospect award

Chase DeLauter
Chase DeLauter(JMU Athletics)
By Peri Sheinin
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 12:04 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The summer baseball season is over and college players are returning to campus for the fall semester.

JMU two-way player Chase DeLauter is back in Harrisonburg after an impressive season in the Cape Cod Baseball League this summer.

DeLauter earned the Robert A. McNeese Outstanding Pro Prospect Award after his run with the Orleans Firebirds. DeLauter is the first JMU player to win this award which is given to the top MLB prospect from the Cape Cod league.

DeLauter led the league with 27 runs and co-led the league with nine home runs. The redshirt freshman shared his thoughts on the award.

“It means everything. Being in that league... the scouts, the fans, the Cape Cod Baseball League itself. For them to see me as that type of player means a lot. It was definitely the best experience I could have had this summer, with the best players in the country and great talent every night,” DeLauter said.

The West Virginia native returns to the JMU squad this fall after a standout first season with the Dukes that included All-CAA First Team and All-Rookie Team honors.

