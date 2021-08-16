Much needed rain with tropical moisture

MONDAY: Cloudy for the day and feeling quite comfortable for temperatures yet it be a big muggy. No washout but there will be a few on and off spotty showers for the day and into the evening. Highs in the mid 70s. Fluctuating with any rain.

Cloudy and pleasant for the evening with a few on and off spotty showers. Slight more coverage overnight yet the rain will not be widespread. Lows in the mid to upper 60s with patchy fog.

TUESDAY: A warm start to the day with temperatures rising into the 70s. Mostly cloudy today, keeping temperatures much more pleasant yet still feeling muggy. Highs in the mid to upper 70s for the day. A few isolated showers on and off but no washout. Coverage of rain will be lower than Monday.

A warm evening under mostly cloudy skies and temperatures in the 70s. Showers and storms will begin to increase in coverage as the remnants of Fred move closer to our west. Overnight lows in the mid to upper 60s.

WEDNESDAY: A warm start to the day with temperatures rising into the 70s. Mostly cloudy for the day as the remnants of Fred will be to our west, pumping in tropical moisture. This looks to be the best chance for widespread rain this week. Highs very warm around 80. Overnight lows in the mid to upper 60s.

THURSDAY: A warm start with temperatures rising into the 70s. Partly sunny today as temperatures begin to rise. A very warm day with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Another day were we could see scattered showers and thunderstorms especially in the afternoon and evening. Overnight lows in the mid to upper 60s.

FRIDAY: A warm start to the day with temperatures rising into the 70s. Rain finally heads out as we will see a mix of sun and clouds. Very warm with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Overnight lows in the mid to upper 60s.

SATURDAY: A warm start to the day with temperatures rising into the 70s. A nice summer day with a mix of sun and clouds and very warm temperatures. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Overnight lows in the mid to upper 60s.

