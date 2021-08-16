Rockingham County Parks and Rec looking for referees

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - As football season approaches, players are not the only ones preparing for game day.

Rockingham County Parks and Recreation is looking for referees to get involved with fall sports leagues here in the Valley. Athletic Technician Rick Reardon said that referees of all ages are welcome to apply.

“We’ve had some referees who have been with us for 10-20 years. We also have a lot of high school kids. Some will stay with us until they go to college and if they go to college locally, they will stick around,” Reardon said.

The recreation department hopes to solicit as many applications as possible for the open positions.

Flag football leagues start this week for kids ages 5-17 and referees will be needed for the first game in early September.

