Advertisement

Rockingham woman goes grocery shopping, ends up winning $2 million

Mary Tuck of Rockingham has won $2 million from the Virginia Lottery after playing one of their...
Mary Tuck of Rockingham has won $2 million from the Virginia Lottery after playing one of their machines in a local supermarket.(Credit: Virginia Lottery (WHSV))
By Caitlin Piemme
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 11:59 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Mary Tuck was grocery shopping with her daughter at the Martin’s Food Market at 2035 East Market Street in Harrisonburg. They stopped by the Virginia Lottery Game Machine, lottery officials say.

“This one looks good,” her daughter said, pointing to the Colossal Cash Scratcher ticket.

Tuck bought the ticket and took it home, and when she scratched it, officials say she was in disbelief.

“I was numb,” the Rockingham woman later told Lottery officials. “I handed it to my daughter and said, ‘Do you see what I see?’”

She had just won the game’s $2 million top prize.

“I’m stunned. I haven’t wrapped my head around it yet,” she said as she claimed her prize later that day.

Colossal Cash is one of dozens of Scratchers available from the Virginia Lottery. It features prizes ranging from $20 to $2 million, including a $50,000 second prize.

This is the first top prize claimed in the game, which means two $2 million top prizes remain unclaimed. The odds of winning the top prize are 1 in 1,020,000, according to officials.

Ms. Tuck had the choice of taking the full $2 million prize in annual payments over 30 years, or a one-time cash-option of $1.28 million before taxes. She chose the cash option. The store receives a $10,000 bonus from the Lottery for selling the winning ticket.

In the fiscal year ending June 30, 2021, lottery customers helped generate more than $765 million in funding for public education. For more information, visit the Virginia Lottery’s Giving Back page.

Lottery officials remind everyone to play responsibly with all gaming.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A police car.
7-year-old boy killed in Sunday crash
The Cracked Pillar Pub in downtown Bridgewater.
Area restaurants still struggling with understaffing, preparing for return of college students
The Virginia Employment Commission announced federal unemployment benefits will end Sept. 4.
Extra $300, other pandemic-era unemployment benefits slated to end in September
On Saturday the town of Elkton held a designation ceremony to celebrate the town becoming the...
Elkton designated as 50th Appalachian trail community
The annual Harrisonburg Hispanic Festival was back in full swing today after being canceled...
Harrisonburg Hispanic Festival aims to help community return to normalcy

Latest News

Augusta Health's vaccine drive in Feb. 2021
Augusta Health addresses vaccine booster availability for immunocompromised
(FILE)
Charlottesville, Albemarle Co. create safety plans for school cafeterias
RPS superintendent to recommend vaccine mandate for staff in Monday meeting
An organization is looking to provide and donate bottled water to homeless shelters across the...
Humankind Water donates to Mercy House