Town of Shenandoah declares August 16 ‘T.R. Williams Day’

SHENANDOAH, Va. (WHSV) - In the town of Shenandoah, August 16 will now be celebrated as T.R. Williams Day. The day is to honor the former Page County High School baseball star who battled and beat Guillain Barre Syndrome.

The town commemorated the day with ceremony on Sunday honoring everything that T.R. has overcome in his recovery and return to the baseball field after spending 54 days in the hospital.

T.R. said he is honored by the dedication and hopes his story will help people get through tough times for years to come.

“As the years go on and stuff people will look back and see what I went through and say if they’re having a bad day or they went through a bad illness, they can see that I pushed through and that can give them some motivation to push through too and know that there are greater things to live for,” Williams said.

Williams said he is grateful for all the support he got from the community during what was a very dark time in his life.

“Everyone giving me prayers, sending me cards, and all kinds of stuff... it was just crazy,” Williams said. “It really surprised me and my dad how much the community backed me, I didn’t know I had that many people on my side but it was great to know.”

Williams is heading off to attend Virginia Tech this week, where he will play baseball in the spring.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.