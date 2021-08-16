VDH launches new dashboard tracking community transmission

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Health is now tracking the level of spread of COVID-19 in your region, city or county.

The dashboard launched on Friday, Aug. 13, and can be found on the VDH website.

For each locality, VDH reports the level of transmission, the rate of new cases per 100,000 people and the testing positivity rate.

The transmission level is also broken down by state and region.

The state of Virginia is red with high transmission levels.

Central Virginia is also high: the rate of new cases per 100,000 people is 169 as of Aug. 8-14. The positivity rate is 8.5%.

In the City of Richmond, the rate of new cases is 156 per 100,000 people for the same time period.

The dashboard is updated weekly on Mondays using data from the previous Saturday. View the dashboard here.

